PGA Championship Lands Tulsa In The National Spotlight

The return of the PGA Championship to Southern Hills is putting Tulsa in the national spotlight.

Tournament Director Bryan Karns says Tulsa is underrated and points to the city hosting another PGA Championship as another chance to be in the national spotlight.

About three thousand people are on the ground serving as volunteers this week, and organizers say it contributes to the championship's success.

That kind of response is noticed by both the PGA and other events across the country and paints a positive picture for Tulsa hosting future events.

PGA officials are anticipating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic revenue for the city from all the spectators making their way to town.

"We've got national partners really from all over the world that are coming into this, you've got a broadcast between CBS and ESPN, the coverage is almost unmatched and unparalleled in terms of the visibility that Tulsa, that Southern Hills is going to get from the PGA Championship," said Karns.

Officials say many of the vendors are also coming from across the country and getting to experience Tulsa for the first time.