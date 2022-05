HAZLETON, Pa. — Penn State Hazleton is accepting students for its upcoming Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Medical Assisting programs. The Phlebotomy Technician program, scheduled to be held from Aug. 30 to Oct. 26, will meet from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Penn State Hazleton. The course features 90 hours of classroom learning and hands-on practice in a clinical lab setting.

