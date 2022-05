The Montgomery County Office of Procurement will hold a special in-person event from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, May 24, to provide details and success stories regarding its Minority, Female and Disabled-Owned (MFD) Business Program. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will provide the welcome remarks for the event. The program will offer suggestions on how minority businesses can increase their opportunities to earn contracts with County Government. The event will include success stories from minority business owners and will provide information on how the MFD program can help a business.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO