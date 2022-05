What does performance tuning look like in the InEVitable electrified future? BMW M division is showing us with some novel engineering that transforms the workaday BMW iX xDrive50 into an M-badge-worthy iX M60. Turns out, it's as simple as figuring how to send more electrons from the battery to the wheels in much the same way a combustion engine's performance is boosted by jamming more air through it. But boosting electron flow is trickier than bolting on turbos or superchargers.

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO