In Smyrna, Police need the communities help in tracking down the driver of a black Dodge pickup truck. Evidently, the subject behind the wheel of the truck (above photo) pulled into the Smyrna Lowe’s store on May 3rd, 2022 between 8:30 AM and 9:50 AM and parked. The unknown individual then broke into a work truck that was parked outside the store, stealing several power tools. The driver then drove to another section of the parking lot and broke into another work truck with side tool boxes and removed unknown items, according to Smyrna Police.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO