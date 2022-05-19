ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7AeU_0fjWbUJ800

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Red Power Ranger, Austin St. John, charged in federal court

PLANO, Texas. (WTAJ) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against actor Austin St. John, better known as The Red Ranger from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show from the ’90s. The Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Texas announced in a press release that 18 different people were indicted by […]
PLANO, TX
WDVM 25

Man dead after overnight shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting took place in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville Saturday night. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the location of a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
WDVM 25

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An on-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Hagerstown Speedway evicts People’s Convoy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy did a series of protests up and down the capitol beltway to protest pandemic restrictions. When they returned Friday from taking a break from the movement, they declared victory. Once the word got out about the movement disbanding, the General Manager Lisa Plessinger asked them to leave. During […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Deadly car crash in Seat Pleasant

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly vehicle crash investigation has closed Central Ave eastbound and westbound between Hampton Park Blvd and Hill Rd in Seat Pleasant. According to the Seat Pleasant Police Department’s Twitter account, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday and Central Ave remains closed as police try to find out the […]
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Washington Dc#Suv#Vehicles#Ap#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Man held on $100k bond after driving into Dairy Queen

UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Monday, May 23): A man is facing 10 different charges after driving his car into a Dairy Queen in Scott Depot on Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to the Dairy Queen at 4254 Teays Valley Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident. A Kia SUV had […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Dozens build playhouses for families in need under Habitat for Humanity

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Habitat for Humanity in Hagerstown brought together several businesses across the area to build playhouses for local families. Workers from each business came out to Valley Mall and put together 14 playhouses. They painted each with their unique twist. It’s all part of habitat’s annual project playhouse. Organizers say the purpose […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Tractor trailer crash with one child injury

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A child was taken to a trauma center of a local hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-270 prior to exit 11 in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the crash took place prior to 6 p.m. All lanes were blocked, following the crash. The crash […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy