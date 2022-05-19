923 Scholastic Ct

1102 Oak Grove Rd-3BR/1BA-Ardmore Manor HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, Eat-in Kitchen, S/R/DW, W/D, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Paved Drive, Storage Building. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages...
Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances, refrigerator and stove, recently renovated. Call the number below now to schedule a showing, or have an application e-mailed out to you!. 336-907-8748. TRIAD PROPERTIES OF NC INC. Location. 818 Meadow Ridge Ct, Winston Salem, NC.
Beautiful 2 BED/ 2 BATH Condo in Archdale! - Great condo waiting for you at Rivermeade Condominiums! Great and quiet location. Located in Randolph County and the 27263 ZIP Code. This area is served by the Randolph County School System attendance zone. Ready to move in by 5/15/2022. Currently accepting...
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great location! Fabulous neighborhood with very easy access to Lewisville-Clemmons road, shops, restaurants and Hwy 421 minutes to downtown! Spacious living areas open into kitchen with custom cabinets, doors and concrete counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large dining room, breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout entire house, ceiling fans, ample storage space, walk in closets and basement ready for playroom, office, man cave or workshop. Relax and grill on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard!
Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home-Only 3 years old - 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick town home-Close to shopping, restaurants etc, Large open kitchen ..Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main level. Large sun room and fenced in patio area. 2nd floor has 3rd bedroom and loft and sitting area. Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. 1 car attached garage.
Brick Ranch with a Double Attached Garage and Double Detached Garage - Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher with 1.72 acres located in between Kernersville and Oak Ridge. This one level home boasts a double attached garage plus a double detached garage/workshop area. The lawncare is included in the rent. There is also a deck area and fire pit to enjoy during those summer and fall evenings. NOTE: This house is on the Guilford/Forsyth County Line so your children can attend either the Oak Ridge/NW Schools or Piney Grove/East Forsyth in Kernersville. NO SMOKING, CREDIT CHECK.
Newly renovated 3BR/1BA in Winston-Salem! - Newly Renovated and a must-see with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! Freshly painted and hardwood floors all throughout home. The kitchen features recess lighting and new kitchen cabinets with lots of storage. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove/range. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Bright and airy with nice room sizes. Ample parking behind the home with a gravel driveway.
132 Western Villa Drive Leasing Office, Clemmons, NC. WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom... WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May... WFU Student Housing -...
High Point Home - Just Painted, New Flooring, DW, Central AC, Storage Building! - Beautiful Home in High Point. Three Bedrooms and Two full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Built-In Microwave, Disposal, and Dish-Washer. Living Area has Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Paved Driveway and Storage building. Address: 133 Spring Garden Circle,...
Madison Park Condo - Stunning Completely Renovated Condo on second floor w/ updated kitchen w/ new SS appliances. Brand new Wood laminate floors, new carpet, vinyl, paint and lighting fixtures throughout. Spacious living room and dinning room with gorgeous molding. Updated plumbing in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closet in MB, large bathrooms, private balcony with extra storage and much more. A MUST SEE!!!! Convenient to shopping.
SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed on Ansonia Street on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. This is a developing situation and no further information is available at this time.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Imagine you sell your house, but you still need to pay more than a thousand dollars before you leave your neighborhood. That happened to one Fort Mill woman who had to pay a homeowners association's exit fee. Isabel Ward told WCNC Charlotte she had to pay...
If you are looking for an affordable place to live we have that city very close to Charlotte. According to USNews.com, Hickory is the most affordable city to live in in the United States Of America! Way to go Hickory. U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States...
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
These days, everything from gas to a carton of eggs is expensive. As Charlotte continues to grow (and rent continues to increase) the cost of dining out goes up, too. Fortunately for your wallet, we’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10. Editors’ not: This article was last updated on […]
7-10 pm. Neal Carter. Royal Bliss Brewing, 7532 Royal Bliss Ct., Denver. 7-10 pm. Esther and the Exiles. Eleven Lakes Brewing. 10228 Bailey Rd, Cornelius. Live music 6 pm. Eddie Kennedy. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Saturday, May 21. 5 pm to 9 pm at Smithville Park, 19710...
