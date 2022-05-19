ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

923 Scholastic Ct

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Deacon Ridge Near Wake Forest University - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

1102 OAK GROVE ROAD

1102 Oak Grove Rd-3BR/1BA-Ardmore Manor HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, Eat-in Kitchen, S/R/DW, W/D, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Paved Drive, Storage Building. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

818 Meadow Ridge Ct

Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances, refrigerator and stove, recently renovated. Call the number below now to schedule a showing, or have an application e-mailed out to you!. 336-907-8748. TRIAD PROPERTIES OF NC INC. Location. 818 Meadow Ridge Ct, Winston Salem, NC.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

236 Davidson St

Beautiful 2 BED/ 2 BATH Condo in Archdale! - Great condo waiting for you at Rivermeade Condominiums! Great and quiet location. Located in Randolph County and the 27263 ZIP Code. This area is served by the Randolph County School System attendance zone. Ready to move in by 5/15/2022. Currently accepting...
ARCHDALE, NC
News Argus

1508 Trinity Garden Cir

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great location! Fabulous neighborhood with very easy access to Lewisville-Clemmons road, shops, restaurants and Hwy 421 minutes to downtown! Spacious living areas open into kitchen with custom cabinets, doors and concrete counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large dining room, breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout entire house, ceiling fans, ample storage space, walk in closets and basement ready for playroom, office, man cave or workshop. Relax and grill on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard!
CLEMMONS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
News Argus

2941 York Place Drive

Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home-Only 3 years old - 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick town home-Close to shopping, restaurants etc, Large open kitchen ..Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main level. Large sun room and fenced in patio area. 2nd floor has 3rd bedroom and loft and sitting area. Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. 1 car attached garage.
WALKERTOWN, NC
News Argus

5485 Stigall Rd

Brick Ranch with a Double Attached Garage and Double Detached Garage - Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher with 1.72 acres located in between Kernersville and Oak Ridge. This one level home boasts a double attached garage plus a double detached garage/workshop area. The lawncare is included in the rent. There is also a deck area and fire pit to enjoy during those summer and fall evenings. NOTE: This house is on the Guilford/Forsyth County Line so your children can attend either the Oak Ridge/NW Schools or Piney Grove/East Forsyth in Kernersville. NO SMOKING, CREDIT CHECK.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
News Argus

1213 E Sprague St

Newly renovated 3BR/1BA in Winston-Salem! - Newly Renovated and a must-see with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! Freshly painted and hardwood floors all throughout home. The kitchen features recess lighting and new kitchen cabinets with lots of storage. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove/range. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Bright and airy with nice room sizes. Ample parking behind the home with a gravel driveway.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

132 Western Villa Drive Leasing Office

132 Western Villa Drive Leasing Office, Clemmons, NC. WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom... WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May... WFU Student Housing -...
CLEMMONS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholastic#Water Heater#Wake Forest University#Silas#Housing List#Washer Dryer#Rentwinston Com#Nc Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
News Argus

133 Spring Garden Circle

High Point Home - Just Painted, New Flooring, DW, Central AC, Storage Building! - Beautiful Home in High Point. Three Bedrooms and Two full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Built-In Microwave, Disposal, and Dish-Washer. Living Area has Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Paved Driveway and Storage building. Address: 133 Spring Garden Circle,...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2620 #2C Guyer St

Madison Park Condo - Stunning Completely Renovated Condo on second floor w/ updated kitchen w/ new SS appliances. Brand new Wood laminate floors, new carpet, vinyl, paint and lighting fixtures throughout. Spacious living room and dinning room with gorgeous molding. Updated plumbing in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closet in MB, large bathrooms, private balcony with extra storage and much more. A MUST SEE!!!! Convenient to shopping.
HIGH POINT, NC
fox46.com

Annual Cheerwine Festival returns after COVID cancellations

SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX8 News

Mebane woman wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Arrest made in 2021 Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Axios Charlotte

46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10

These days, everything from gas to a carton of eggs is expensive. As Charlotte continues to grow (and rent continues to increase) the cost of dining out goes up, too. Fortunately for your wallet, we’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10. Editors’ not: This article was last updated on […] The post 46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender May 20-22: Jazz festival, more music and more

7-10 pm. Neal Carter. Royal Bliss Brewing, 7532 Royal Bliss Ct., Denver. 7-10 pm. Esther and the Exiles. Eleven Lakes Brewing. 10228 Bailey Rd, Cornelius. Live music 6 pm. Eddie Kennedy. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Saturday, May 21. 5 pm to 9 pm at Smithville Park, 19710...
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy