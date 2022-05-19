923 Scholastic Ct

Brick Ranch with a Double Attached Garage and Double Detached Garage - Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher with 1.72 acres located in between Kernersville and Oak Ridge. This one level home boasts a double attached garage plus a double detached garage/workshop area. The lawncare is included in the rent. There is also a deck area and fire pit to enjoy during those summer and fall evenings. NOTE: This house is on the Guilford/Forsyth County Line so your children can attend either the Oak Ridge/NW Schools or Piney Grove/East Forsyth in Kernersville. NO SMOKING, CREDIT CHECK.

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO