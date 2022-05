It appears the east side of Brookfield Township got the worst of it when a windstorm hit at around 7 p.m. May 21. The National Weather Service reported gusts of up to 43 mph at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, knocking down trees that caused road closures on North Stateline Road, north of Warren Sharon Road; Custer-Orangeville Road, between Yankee Run Road and Sharon Hogue Road; and Davis Street, just west of Brookfield Avenue.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO