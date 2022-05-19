ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzQKf_0fjWVds100

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Suspect faces 2 counts murder in death of deputy

Daylon Richardson, 22, charged with hitting and killing Knox County deputy Nick Weist April 29, faces two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Richardson appeared in court May 23, his second since Weist’s death and his first time with an attorney. Richardson pleaded not guilty […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy