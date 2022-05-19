Library Board Commission Mtg. (Cancellation)

Please join Kraemer Design Group, Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly, and the State Historic Preservation Office as we discuss the upcoming historic survey of African American housing that will be conducted in Inkster! Starting in May, Kraemer Design Group will be surveying four areas in Inkster to learn more about the existing historic housing which provided one of the few places in Metro Detroit where African American residents could buy or build a home. The survey areas include The George Washington Carver Defense Homes, the Ford-Inkster Project, the LeMoyne Gardens Homes, and the subdivision bounded by Annapolis Road, Inkster Road, Stanford Street, and John Daly Road. Please join us to discuss the purpose and goals of the survey and to participate in the survey by sharing your photographs, memories, and knowledge of the targeted survey areas.

INKSTER, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO