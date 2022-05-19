ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Library Board Commission Mtg. (Cancellation)

 5 days ago

CANCELLATION OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE LIBRARY BOARD...

Special City Council Mtg.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) The public will only have Video access via the Zoom telephone numbers and Meeting ID. Members...
African American Housing in Inkster

Please join Kraemer Design Group, Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly, and the State Historic Preservation Office as we discuss the upcoming historic survey of African American housing that will be conducted in Inkster! Starting in May, Kraemer Design Group will be surveying four areas in Inkster to learn more about the existing historic housing which provided one of the few places in Metro Detroit where African American residents could buy or build a home. The survey areas include The George Washington Carver Defense Homes, the Ford-Inkster Project, the LeMoyne Gardens Homes, and the subdivision bounded by Annapolis Road, Inkster Road, Stanford Street, and John Daly Road. Please join us to discuss the purpose and goals of the survey and to participate in the survey by sharing your photographs, memories, and knowledge of the targeted survey areas.
Road Closure: Water Main Break

John Daly & Michigan Ave. {NE Corner) Middlebelt & Michigan Ave. (SW Corner) Avondale {Henry Ruff and Eastern) (2 at location) These locations will be completely shut down starting at 8:30 AM, May 23, 2022, until the water mains are completely repaired: The ONLY traffic allowed through at this time will be residents and local businesses. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Services at 313-563-9774.
INKSTER, MI

