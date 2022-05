The coastal waters of Ireland and Oregon come together once again on the release of Clonakilty Father of All Tsunamis Stout Cask Finish Irish Whiskey. Yes, a new whiskey from Clonakilty Distillery from West Cork, Ireland and Pelican Brewing from the Oregon Coast is now available at select liquor stores within the state of Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO