The Rehoboth Cub Scout Pack 1 Den 6 visited the Rehoboth Ambulance at the Public Safety Building on April 13, 2022. The pack participated in a tour under the supervision of Paramedic Jessica Steinkamp. The members were shown and operated the automatic stretcher. Paramedic Bonnie Meagher explained how to call and what to expect when calling 911 in an emergency. Using a manikin, they learned to help someone who was choking. Adult and infant manikins were used to show CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). To conclude the session the scouts and parents asked questions while having drinks and munchkins.

2 DAYS AGO