Beacon’s Hudson STEAM Program Reaching 400 Students in May

Clarkson University's Catherine Avadikian has received the Award for Student Achievement Champion of the Year for 2022. The Student Achievement Champion of the Year recognizes a University community member (faculty, staff, or administrator) who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to undergraduate students by actively going above and beyond their responsibilities in supporting or advancing student achievement toward the development of the whole student. Examples of supporting undergraduate student achievement can include advancing related University goals, showing leadership in how Clarkson supports students, creativity in approach, connecting curriculum with career aspirations, fostering student engagement, developing high impact practices, or notably impacting students’ feeling of belonging.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO