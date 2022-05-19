ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Beacon’s Hudson STEAM Program Reaching 400 Students in May

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring STEM outreach is off to a busy start at Clarkson University’s Beacon campus. In May, 400 Hudson Valley students in 5th and 6th grades are coming to the shores of Denning’s Point for river science and ecology lessons through the Hudson STEAM program. “Combining STEM and environmental science with the...

Stefanie Kring Promoted to Associate Professor at Clarkson University

Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Stefanie Kring has been promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Biology on the Teaching Track in the School of Arts & Sciences. Stefanie received her Master's (2012) and Ph.D. (2014) from Clarkson in the field of Environmental Science and Engineering....
POTSDAM, NY
Catherine Avadikian Receives Clarkson’s 2022 Student Achievement Champion of the Year Award

Clarkson University's Catherine Avadikian has received the Award for Student Achievement Champion of the Year for 2022. The Student Achievement Champion of the Year recognizes a University community member (faculty, staff, or administrator) who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to undergraduate students by actively going above and beyond their responsibilities in supporting or advancing student achievement toward the development of the whole student. Examples of supporting undergraduate student achievement can include advancing related University goals, showing leadership in how Clarkson supports students, creativity in approach, connecting curriculum with career aspirations, fostering student engagement, developing high impact practices, or notably impacting students’ feeling of belonging.
POTSDAM, NY

