Expect delays in three locations around New Bern this week. Lane Closed: When taking exit 417 A-B towards New Bern/Washington off of US 70 East the right lane will be closed for crew to repair damaged bridge rail on overpass crossing over SR 1004 Howell Rd. 1 of 2 lanes closed from will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022 to Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Expected impact to traffic is Low. (Above image)

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO