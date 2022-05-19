ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmitoylated prolactin-releasing peptide treatment had neuroprotective but not anti-obesity effect in fa/fa rats with leptin signaling disturbances

By Lucia MrÃ¡zikovÃ¡
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnorexigenic palmitoylated prolactin-releasing peptide (palm11-PrRP) is able to act centrally after peripheral administration in rat and mouse models of obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus and/or neurodegeneration. Functional leptin and intact leptin signaling pathways are necessary for the body weight reducing and glucose tolerance improving effect of palm11-PrRP. We have previously shown...

www.nature.com

