Who is Pete Williams?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
 5 days ago
PETE Williams made a name for himself as a television correspondent for NBC News.

On May 19, 2022, it was announced that he was retiring after 29 years.

Who is Pete Williams?

Born in 1952, Pete Williams is known as an American journalist and former government official.

He first joined NBC News in 1993 as a justice correspondent based in Washington DC and reported on the latest news from the US Department of Justice and the Supreme Court.

Prior to that, Williams was a reporter and news director at KTWO-TV and Radio in Casper, Wyoming, as well as a part of President George H. W. Bush's administration.

From 1989 to 1993, he was the acting United States Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

He has also won numerous awards including the News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast, and the News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story – Long Form.

Why is Pete Williams retiring?

Williams' retirement was first announced by NBC News President Noah Oppenheim in a message to staffers.

“For generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism," he wrote at the time.

"But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague. Pete’s decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched.

"For those that know Pete well, it’s his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion that will be missed most," he added.

Despite being confirmed, an exact reason for his retirement has not been revealed.

His last day will be July 31, 2022, according to Deadline.

At the start of his career with NBC News, many were skeptical about his qualifications due to his political background.

In a 1993 opinion piece by journalism professor Jacqueline Sharkey that was published in The Washington Post, she asked: "Can we count on Pete Williams of NBC News to have a similar dedication to the truth?"

Pete Williams was previously a Pentagon spokesman Credit: Getty

Adding that "his past performance is not encouraging," in relation to the criticism he faced for the Pentagon's limitations on press access during to Gulf War, according to The Washington Post in May 2022.

However, he ultimately proved the critics wrong.

“I think Pete Williams has had one of the greatest careers at NBC News and one of the greatest careers in broadcast journalism in the past several decades,” Oppenheim told The Washington Post.

“There is no way we can ever fill Pete’s shoes, certainly not with any particular reporter.”

What is Pete Williams' net worth?

Due to Williams' successful career in media, he has been able to amass an extensive net worth.

While an exact number is unclear, it is said to be anywhere between $1million and $5million.

This number comes from contract negotiations and the various careers he's had over the years.

The US Sun

The US Sun

