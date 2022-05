On Saturday lawmakers announced a bipartisan agreement on a package of tax legislation. The agreement includes income tax cuts, increases to local government aid, and significant property tax cuts. Significantly, the package includes a bill authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL – Aurora) and Sen. Tom Bakk (I – Cook) to fully exempt Social Security payments from income taxes. During the press conference, Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL – Dilworth), chair of the House Taxes Committee, applauded Rep. Lislegard and Sen. Bakk for their work on the legislation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO