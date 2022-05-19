Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

KOKOMO, Ind. — Jayden Emenhiser will attend her first-ever Indianapolis 500 this weekend in style, as a 500 Festival princess. “I can’t wait to experience the race, meet people who also enjoy the traditions of the 500, and spend it with the other 32 other women I’ve had the opportunity to get to know for the past few months,” said the Indiana University Kokomo freshman.

