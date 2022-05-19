ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumor suppressor p53 restrains cancer cell dissemination by modulating mitochondrial dynamics

By Trinh T. T. Phan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTumor suppressor p53 plays a central role in preventing tumorigenesis. Here, we unravel how p53 modulates mitochondrial dynamics to restrain the metastatic properties of cancer cells. p53 inhibits the mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling to attenuate the protein level of mitochondrial fission process 1 (MTFP1), which fosters the...

