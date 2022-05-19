RIOK1 mediates p53 degradation and radioresistance in colorectal cancer through phosphorylation of G3BP2
RIO Kinase 1 (RIOK1) is involved in various pathologies, including cancer. However, the role of RIOK1 in radioresistance of colorectal cancer (CRC) remains largely unknown. In this study, we reported that RIOK1 was overexpressed in rectal cancer tissue with weaker tumor regression after neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (neoCRT). Moreover, higher RIOK1 expression predicted...www.nature.com
Comments / 0