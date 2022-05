Montane Building Group announced they have completed tenant improvements for Umi Sushi, located at 7485 Longley Lane Ste. A, in Reno. The restaurant tenant improvements included demolishing the existing sushi bar and installing a new one, repainting the interior building, as well as the installation of new flooring. This was the first sushi restaurant build for the company. The completed project brings a new sushi restaurant to the area for the community to enjoy.

