Newark, NJ

KPOP Band, SEVENTEEN, to play shows in NY/NJ

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEWARK, NJ) -- In celebration of their forthcoming album, Face The Sun, Korean Pop Band SEVENTEEN announce ‘BE THE SUN’ - the supergroup’s first world tour in over two years which will kick off on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, to be followed by shows produced by Live...

New Jersey Stage

Pump, Aerosmith Tribute Band, to Perform in Newton

(NEWTON, NJ) -- Pump, an Aerosmith tribute band, will perform at Great Divide Campground (68 Phillips Road) in Newton, New Jersey on Saturday, May 28 at 7:00pm. The show will take place rain or shine. It will be the band’s first time playing in New Jersey since 2019. The...
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Big Idea Committee To Release First Album and Perform in NJ/PA

(MT. LAUREL, NJ) -- Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Love From Philly Festival Brings Music, Art, Film & Culture to the Parkway

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Love From Philly will officially kick off Philly’s newest outdoor venue – The Oval On the Parkway with a free all Philadelphia culture celebration featuring performances from local artists who call the city home including Rich Medina, Cosmo Baker, Lauren Hart, the West Philly Orchestra, Schooly D, The Philly Gospel Preservation Alliance, The Ultimates, Ursula Rucker, The Tisburys, WALLIS and more. The event takes place on Saturday, June 11th starting at 11:00am.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of May 15-21, 2022

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of May 15-21, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week the Top Ten includes articles covering eight counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic, and Sussex).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents "To Kill A Mockingbird"

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, presents the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird in a Philadelphia premiere engagement, July 12 – 24, 2022 at the Campus’ Academy of Music. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, will come to Philadelphia as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center presents Sweet Baby James

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Nashville’s Sweet Baby James - the #1 James Taylor tribute artist in the US - will perform at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday, July 30 at 8:00pm with his popular "Walking Man" acoustic show. Whether you are a diehard JT fan or a casual listener, this one is not-to-miss!
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company presents “Murder for Two”

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of Murder for Two from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County’s Fair Lawn. Everyone is a suspect in “Murder for Two” – a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects…and they both play the piano!
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Bring Me The Horizon To Perform in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) -- BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the UK. The band has announced North American headline tour dates, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October, including a show in the area at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 24. Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Doo-Wah Riders LIVE! at the Grunin Center

Fans of country music are ready and waiting inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, May 14, 2022 evening for a live concert by The Doo-Wah Riders. The Doo-Wah Riders are a country band with a Cajun twist. Founded in Southern California in 1978, the group has recorded seven albums including their latest, Obstacles. They have appeared in concert with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, and LeAnn Rimes, and also served as a backup band for performers such as Chuck Berry, Charlie Daniels, Glen Campbell, Martina McBride, and Lee Ann Womack. In addition to appearing on TV on The Nashville Network, they can be seen performing their original song, “Glowing in the Ashes,” in the film Basic Instinct starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

George Street Playhouse Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle Receives 2022 Lilly Award

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Writer, actor and George Street Playhouse Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle has received a 2022 Lilly Award. Ms. Michelle will receive the $5,000 Stacey Mindich Go Work in Theater Award. The Lillys celebrate, fund, and fight for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theater. The awards are funded by Lilly Board member and producer Stacey Mindich.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ferocious Designs Releases "Waiting on You"

Ferocious Designs, the music project of central New Jersey-based songwriter Brian Kelley, today announced the release of “Waiting on You,” a single from the upcoming album, Looking for the Light. “Waiting on You” is available for download/streaming at Bandcamp, and will soon be available from most streaming/download services via FerociousDesigns.com.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Bill Burr Announces Shows in 25 cities for 2nd Leg of Tour

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill sells out venues internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts. He's just announced the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour, produced by Live Nation, which will visit 25 cities starting on September 8th through December 17th. The closest he will come to New Jersey is a show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on September 16, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...5/19/22

"I released an album in 2021 but I haven't been able to tour so we are doing it now. The album title is "The Ghost and the Wall" and it's 10-tracks; I was in Philadelphia and New York; I did three nights at City Winery. I have a trio with a guy named Danny Black who plays acoustic guitar and some lap steel who is from Philadelphia and a lovely woman named Allie Moss who is from New Jersey singing backup harmonies,” said Joshua Radin in a recent discussion about his latest release, his songwriting, the recording process and being on stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Kristen Evangelista as New Director of Exhibitions

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Kristen Evangelista as its new Director of Exhibitions, effective June 1, 2022. Evangelista will join VACNJ after serving as Director of the William Paterson University Galleries for nearly a decade. "I am delighted to welcome Kristen as the new Director of Exhibitions,” said VACNJ Executive Director, Melanie Cohn. “Kristen’s knowledge of art and depth of experience as a curator is matched by her community focus and her love of working with contemporary artists. These qualities make her the perfect choice to lead the museum program for the Art Center."
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

