DOVER-FOXCROFT – Any and all are welcome to the first Joy Truck Community Art Exhibit at Central Hall Commons from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at 152 East Main Street. This art opening celebrates the creative expression and gatherings around the Joy Truck over the summer of 2021, with photographs, art objects, and prose written with the community typewriter.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO