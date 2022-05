GUILFORD, Conn. — A 34-year-old man died after his kayak capsized in Lake Quonnipaug Sunday. Police say he lost his kayak paddle in the water and tried to retrieve it, which led to him capsizing on the Guilford lake. The family, who was onshore, told police he was not a strong swimmer and went under. He was not wearing a life jacket.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO