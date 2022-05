Jasper – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the addition of Hayley Vaal, FNP-BC to the staff of Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. Family nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who see patients of all ages from infants to geriatrics. Vaal is educated and trained in the diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and emergency situations and is also able to manage chronic health conditions through ordering diagnostic tests, medical treatments and prescribing medications.

JASPER, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO