Washington County, UT

Davis challenges Washington County incumbent in debate over growth, water, preserving ‘Dixie’

By Mori Kessler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — Though a primarily civil debate was had between the candidates vying for Washington County Commission Seat A during a county GOP-sponsored event, the contrast between incumbent Gil Almquist and challenger Allen Davis became apparent early on. The two were hosted at a debate held Tuesday...

Gaylen Leon Peterson

Gaylen L. Peterson, age 96, passed away quietly in his home in Toquerville, Utah, on May 21, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1925, in Midway, Utah, at the home of his grandmother, to Gerald Leon Peterson and Agnes Aitken Peterson. He was married to Marie Greenhalgh Peterson in the Manti Utah Temple on Oct. 28, 1948.
Gaylen C. Heppler

Gaylen Corry Heppler, age 94, passed away on May 21, 2022, in St. George, Utah, and was reunited with his sweetheart Anna. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Rue Franklin and Marva Corry Heppler on April 27, 1928. He was the firstborn and big brother to Jerry, Wayne, Marlynn and Jack. He married the love of his life, Anna Nelson on Dec. 20, 1950, in Cedar City and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple with their four children on April 11, 1963.
Beecher Walker opens new office in St. George

St. George — Beecher Walker Architects of Holladay, Utah, is pleased to name four new partners at the firm and also new Senior Associates. Beecher Walker was established in 1998 by founding Principals Jory Walker and Lyle Beecher and has been a leading commercial architecture firm in the Mountain West ever since. “We would not be where we are today without the skill and dedication of our entire team, but certain individuals have really made an indelible imprint on our firm and we wanted to acknowledge and reward both their dedication and performance over the years,” says Jory Walker, Principal, President, Beecher Walker. And years with the company they have in spades. The new full partners are Anthony Lyman (21 years), Gary Gowers (22 years), Ryan Griffiths (18 years), and Jill Howells Blayden (18 years). In addition, the firm has also named four Senior Associates: David Morris (12 years), Brad Beecher (12 years), Chad Beus (8 years), Dustin Glazer (6 years). “We are fortunate our firm has continued to thrive all these years and we want to make sure it is positioned well to continue to prosper and serve our current and future clients to the utmost in the years to come,” commented Walker. New partner Anthony Lyman added, “There have always been many opportunities for advancement and personal growth throughout my years at Beecher Walker, and there will continue to be for both current and future employees that are eager to take on challenges and responsibilities necessary for the success of the firm and employees alike.”
David Chamberlain

David Chamberlain, 72, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away on May 19, 2022. We are deeply saddened by his passing and have hearts of gratitude that we have a treasure chest full of fond memories that will remain until we meet him again. David was born on May 19, 1950, in...
3 transported to area hospitals following rollover crash on I-15 in Parowan

PAROWAN — Three people were transported to area hospitals on Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15. The crash, which involved a white 2015 Jeep Latitude, reportedly happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the Parowan exit at mile marker 78. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt....
Wheel torn from pickup during 2-vehicle crash on Sunset Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A wheel was torn from a pickup truck when two vehicles collided on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive during heavy lunchtime traffic Tuesday. Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a rollover just west of the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive in St. George. Officers arrived to find two drivers who reported they were uninjured at the scene.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – May 22, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new fur baby today! The Independent’s, Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. RSQ. RSQ is a non-profit animal rescue in St. George, Utah. Our mission is to be a voice for the voiceless,...
IRONMAN World Championship Expected to Create $35M Total Economic Impact

More than 15,000 athletes, family, friends, volunteers, partners, and staff are expected in Greater Zion for the first full-distance IRONMAN World Championship event in over two years, and the very first outside of the state of Hawai`i. ST. GEORGE, Utah / TAMPA, Fla. (May 5, 2022) — Following the postponed...
Windows confuse birds. Zion National Park is doing something about it.

SPRINGDALE — Ever heard a thunk on a window or door and found a dazed or dead bird on the ground outside your house?. It was this that prompted Zion National Park to apply a new treatment to build windows that will make glass more visible to birds, according to a press release issued by the park.
She beat cancer 2 times; now Hurricane photographer transitions to artist

IVINS —A two-time breast cancer survivor and photographer with more than 48 years of experience went from shooting rodeos and weddings to creating stunning art photography printed on glass. From traveling the world photographing horses and bull riders to capturing the most memorable wedding moments, photographer Kay Lynn Reilly...
