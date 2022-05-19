ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, CA

OBITUARY: Joel Hans ‘Smoe’ Mabe, 1962-2022

By LoCO Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Hans ‘Smoe’ Mabe was born on August 7, 1962 to Hazel and John Mabe in Sacramento California. He moved to Ferndale in 1965 with his mother Hazel and older brother Jim where he attended Ferndale Elementary and High Schools. Joel was active in sports competing in both football and basketball...

Related
OBITUARY: Renel Ann Nordeman, 1959-2022

Renel Ann Nordeman, 62, of Hydesville, passed away at home with her husband Tom, brother Zane, sister-in law Shelly and corgis Jett and Ruby by her side. She battled aggressive metastatic melanoma. Renel, a lifelong resident of Humboldt County was born in Eureka to Robert G. and Jeanne M. MacDonald....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Roger Ernest Smith, 1937-2022

Dad was born on August 4, 1937, to James Clark Smith and Mildred Hildegard Phelps (nee Clarke) in Redlands, Calif. He moved to Fortuna with his family when he was in elementary school so that his father could start a sawmill business in Rohnerville. He graduated From Fortuna Union High School in 1956 and attended college at San Jose State and Humboldt State.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
MONDAYS WITH MICHAELE: Kinetics is Back!

The glory has returned. After two years in COVID limbo, the Kinetic Grand Championship is back for three days of silly/serious art racing over pavement, sand and water. To celebrate, your President of Positivity stopped by Arcata’s Kinetic Lab, a kavernous den of kreativity where numerous kinetic teams tinker away on their krafty kreations. Take a peek inside in the clip above and konsider taking in portions of the race this koming weekend!
ARCATA, CA
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: The 2022 Forecast

The 2022 cannabis farming season is in full swing. Mountain horizons are now lined with greenhouse plastic, a white shimmering in the distance that warms my heart and makes me feel at home. Desolate mountain roads have come alive and motorists share pathways with roaming deer, turkey, and other wildlife.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. STEVIE LEONA BAILEY APD Bench Warrant PC368(b)(1)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Craig and Holly are Brad and Janet in Ferndale Rep’s Rocky Horror Show Which FINALLY Opens This Week

(AUDIO) Holly and Craig Jump to the Left, Step to the Right, Etc. Wait a minute. Aren’t all productions of The Rocky Horror Show required by Transylvanian law to be staged around Halloween for some reason? Well, listen. Sometimes a global pandemic prevents public displays of the “Time Warp” from delighting audiences. Things got pushed back. And so, after much antic…
FERNDALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
