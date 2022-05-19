City of Marshall Weather Warning Siren Testing

Charlotte Alberto, age 64, of Cottonwood, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The evening will conclude with a Prayer Service and Memory Share at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Saturday at the Hamilton Funeral Home. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Dr. Paul Enersen, age 78, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center with family at his side. No memorial services are planned at this time. Please designate any memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/donate). The Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall is handling the arrangements.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Lanoue, 93, of Nebraska, formerly of Marshall, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church, and interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall following the interment. Rose Marie Schmoll Lanoue, 93, died late Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, after a valiant struggle against memory loss aggravated by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
