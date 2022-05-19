ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

NJ Transit launches the next phase of the NewBus Program

gloucestercountynj.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJTransit riders may see some updated routes across Gloucester, Camden and Burlington Counties. Focused on 27 bus routes in the three-county region, NewBus BCG will evaluate how well the existing network serves customers by assessing where people live and work, how they travel, and how they use today’s system. The BCG...

www.gloucestercountynj.gov

