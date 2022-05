Utah Valley University defeated New Mexico State University, 10-8, in the regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon at UCCU Ballpark in Orem, Utah. Utah Valley (18-37, 10-20 WAC) used a balance offensive attack scoring multiple runs in the third, fifth, six and eighth innings to secure the win on Senior Day over New Mexico State (20-32, 10-20 WAC). Senior Drew Sims homered and finished with a 2-for-4 outing with two runs scored and two RBIs while also setting the new UVU school record for throwing out the most would-be base stealers over his career with 62, while fellow senior Mitch Moralez added another multiple-hit performance by going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Fellow seniors Blake Zeleny and Bobby Voortmeyer also pitched well down the stretch for the Wolverines in the game.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO