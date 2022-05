If you are looking for a way to expand your knowledge, skills, opportunities, and network within a given field, mentorship and executive sponsorship may be for you. Each role advises people in their career paths, teaches them how to become leaders, and can help them grow their network within the given industry. In contrast to a mentor, an executive sponsor is a person, usually in a senior position in an organization, who can introduce you to and help you secure visibility with critical contacts. Career sponsorship offers an opportunity for these structural limitations to be challenged.

