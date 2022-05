More than three out of four Apple employees are unhappy with the company’s return-to-office plan. A recent survey of 652 verified Apple professionals in the U.S. from the professional social network Blind, found that a majority of Apple professionals are dissatisfied with the hybrid work plan. Four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a separate survey of nearly 7,000 verified professionals by Blind. When asked what could keep them at their jobs, continued remote work was the second-most cited response, second only to a pay raise.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO