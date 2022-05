It is a beautiful day. The sun is just starting to peak over the trees. The sky is blue. I hear a mourning dove’s call. Then the diesel engines start. Petty Road marks the boundary between Cranbury and Plainsboro townships. One side of the road has homes of Plainsboro citizens. The other side of the road is in Cranbury Township. It was a farm but is now being developed by Toll Brothers into a residential subdivision.

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO