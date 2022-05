Shortly after Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead, Laura Mejia shared a photo of her 10-year-old cousin Xavier Javier Lopez — posing while wearing a yellow soccer jersey at a local Burger King — to Facebook, asking for help locating the boy. “Please help us,” she wrote. Less than an hour later, she’d update her post, revealing that the fourth grader had died. “He has been found, fly high handsome angel,” she wrote. “Til we meet again.” According to San Antonio’s KSAT, Xavier’s mother was with her son at a school awards ceremony just hours before the shooting. It would be the last time she’d see him alive.

