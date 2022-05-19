May 19, 2022

You can meet a lot of people in a century. Ethelyn Roberts, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose maiden name is Owle and is much better known as ‘Siss’, knows this as well as anyone could. April 10 marked 102 years of life. She celebrated with her family, with some of her children and grandchildren stopping by her residence at Tsali Manor.
Two ambitious and studious young women have been named the top students in the Cherokee High School Class of 2022. Abigail Taylor and Aria Foerst have been named the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively. “It’s nice,” said Taylor. “I’ve worked on it since I was a freshman. I’ve always wanted to...
Charlie Stamper Memorial Academic Athlete: Male – Gideon Freeman and George Saunooke, Female – Julia Layno. Barbara Sequoyah Memorial Most Determined Female: Betty Lossiah. Ray Owle Memorial Most Determined Male: EIijah Watty. Vernon Hornbuckle Christian Athlete: Male – Joey Hornbuckle, Female – Paytyn Barker. Noah Powell...
This year, our Cherokee community will celebrate Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial Park near the Council House on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.. One day a year is set aside to honor our fallen warriors on behalf of a grateful nation. The Cherokee American Legion Post 143 will conduct the ceremony and asks that you come and be with us as we remember our fallen from all wars.
