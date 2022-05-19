May 19, 2022

You can meet a lot of people in a century. Ethelyn Roberts, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose maiden name is Owle and is much better known as ‘Siss’, knows this as well as anyone could. April 10 marked 102 years of life. She celebrated with her family, with some of her children and grandchildren stopping by her residence at Tsali Manor.

