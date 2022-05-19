Man seeks help after shooting, uncle shoots him again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee man is recovering after he was shot twice in the same night, once when he went to his uncle’s house for help.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight May 15 near Upper Finley Road when they received another call regarding another person shot during a break-in on Melton.

According to police, the man on Melton said he was awakened by someone trying to break in to his house, and fired one shot.

He later discovered the man he shot was his 33-year-old nephew. The nephew told police he had been shot earlier on Wilson Circle, and had gone to his uncle’s house for help.

The man said he did not know the person he was shooting at was his nephew at the time. The victim said he knew who shot him on Wilson Circle, but refused to tell police.

No charges were filed against the uncle of the victim.

The initial shooting is still under investigation.

