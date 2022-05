Even with dull brown walls, frequently empty paper dispensers and perpetually locked stalls, the bathrooms at White Station are a constant in Spartan life. Many students may relax in a teacher’s classroom, others may sit outside in the courtyard, but some repeatedly return to a bathroom to take a step away from the daily stress. As students undergo their four years of high school, many tend to gravitate back to certain bathrooms they have established as their favorite.

