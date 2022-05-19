Metcalfe County licensing event slated for June 14

The London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are remind drivers to buckle up during the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign. Officers say it’s an educational and enforcement campaign. They say the overall goal is not to write tickets, but to get people to wear their seatbelts and save lives. State data shows that 806 people died in car crashes last year. 15 thousand lives are saved each year by wearing seatbelts. In Kentucky, of the traffic fatalities last year, more than half were not wearing seat belts. Police say if they do write a ticket, they hope it saves a life. They say it takes about three seconds to buckle up and it could mean your life and that your family will have you around for a while. The “Click It Or Ticket” campaign is during the Memorial Day Holiday through June 5th.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO