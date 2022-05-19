Metcalfe County licensing event slated for June 14

Mrs. Darlene (Smith) Fletcher passed away Friday May 20, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 80 years, 8 months & 5 days. She was born in Canton, (Fulton County), Illinois on Monday, September 15, 1941 the daughter of Jimmy & Mary (Smith) Smith. She was a Christian Lady & a member of the Burkesville Congregation of The Church of Christ, Graduated Burkesville High School, class of 1959, was a Receptionist & Secretary for Kentucky Utilities office in Eminence, Kentucky for over 30 years. She & Don lived in Eminence from 1963 to 2007. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Donald Lee “Don” Fletcher, whom she wed Friday January 4, 1963 and he passed away on April 9, 2007, her infant brother, Joseph Smith, & her sister, Viola Hurd.
