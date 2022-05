Some North American 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid owners have noticed a noticeably large gap between the headlight and the hood. Some say it’s not a big deal. Gaps between body panels in new cars can be from several things. If it was in a recent accident, the frame could have bent thus stretching the panel to not properly fit in its place. If the car was designed poorly or the assembly workers did not put the panels on correctly, both could play factors in misaligned body panels.

