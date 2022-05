"Let's get lunch!" is something I love to hear from a friend. Lunch is my jam: I'm hungriest in the middle of the day, and I like the vibe of a lunch crowd. Sometimes restaurants even have special lunch prices, but even if lunch specials aren't a thing at some places anymore — after everything our beloved restaurants went through in the pandemic — I am still a fan of going out for lunch. Lunches out can sometimes run up a bill, but where in C-U can we find cheap lunches?

URBANA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO