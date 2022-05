(WGTD)---Former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley has died, per Alex Whitaker, Gulley's former campaign manager during his bid for County Executive. He was 53 years old. Gulley was elected to the county board in 2020 in the 16th District. He stepped down from the post in July 2021 to run for Kenosha County Executive. Gulley lost in the primary. Gulley worked as the Chief Education Officer at EdLogics.

