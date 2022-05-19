Historic Denver Buildings That Have Stood the Test of Time

Buying a home in Colorado has never been more expensive, but Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity (FCHFH) wants you to know they are here to help. In 2020, they began their "Build the Change" campaign that is out to supply 48 affordable homes to local families. FCHFH Executive Director and CEO, Kristin Candella, informed "Tuned In to NoCo" that this campaign is more than just brick and mortar, it's about building a healthy community as well.

