Kentucky Star Signs with Cross Country and Track

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department stated they responded to bomb and shooting threats made over the phone Saturday at several businesses in Bowling Green. On Saturday, May 21, officers responded to Wingstop at 2435 Nashville Road after a caller stated around 6:42 p.m. that she was called by an unknown suspect who told her that 10 bombs were placed within 100 yards of the business that would go off in three hours. The suspect also stated he had an AK47 and was going to come into the business and shoot everyone, according to a BGPD report.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO