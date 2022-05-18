ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Kentucky Star Signs with Cross Country and Track

bethelathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, Ky. – Coach Brandon Kilburn has enjoyed success in past seasons signing runners from Hopkins County High School in Madisonville, Kentucky. Former all-conference performer Austin Childress and brother Stetson, a...

www.bethelathletics.com

yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Henderson Turns Back Hoptown Rally in Narrow Region Win

After two runs in the 1st inning, the Henderson County Colonels led throughout Sunday’s 2nd Region quarterfinal matchup with Hopkinsville. However, things got very interesting in the Tigers’ final at-bat. Watch as Hoptown’s Joseph Boor singles with two on and two out in the 7th, only for Henderson...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. softball hopes to repeat as 3rd Region champions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The KHSAA softball postseason is now in full swing. With the 3rd Region Tournament set to get underway on Saturday, one of the favorites to win this year is Daviess County. The Panthers already claimed the 9th District Championship, winning 8-1 over Owensboro Catholic on Friday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Madisonville, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Hopkins County, KY
Sports
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Austin, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh woman runs four marathons in one week

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh woman tested her endurance by running in four marathons in one week. Michelle (Miki) Fields ran a whopping 104 miles total with each marathon being about 26 miles! Fields competed in two challenges between May 15 and 21 to accomplish this feat. Three of the marathons were part of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
whopam.com

2nd Region tournament begins today at Henderson County

Play begins in the 2nd region tournament this evening at Henderson County. Christian County will face Webster County at 5:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com. The second game has Livingston Central facing Caldwell County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Charming New Coffee Shop Serves Breakfast and Lunch in Owensboro, Kentucky

Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Dispatch: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us a truck flipped over on the Lloyd Expressway Monday morning. They say that happened in the 4700 block of West Lloyd Expressway. Our crew on scene tells us two vehicles were involved. We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

BGPD: Restaurants receive bomb, shooting threats in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department stated they responded to bomb and shooting threats made over the phone Saturday at several businesses in Bowling Green. On Saturday, May 21, officers responded to Wingstop at 2435 Nashville Road after a caller stated around 6:42 p.m. that she was called by an unknown suspect who told her that 10 bombs were placed within 100 yards of the business that would go off in three hours. The suspect also stated he had an AK47 and was going to come into the business and shoot everyone, according to a BGPD report.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Calloway County Deputy Chief Cash Remembered In Moving Eulogy

The CFSB Center in Murray served a much different, noble purpose Saturday afternoon — when more than 1,000 friends, family and acquaintances filled the lower arena’s bowl to pay final respects for slain Calloway County Chief Deputy and Princeton native Jody Wayne Cash. He was 44 years old,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: May 27-29

Diamond Lake Resort will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a bang this year. On May 26, head to the beautiful outdoors for a touching flag-raising ceremony in front of the Pit Stop Grill at 11 a.m. before heading to the campground’s Golf Cart Rodeo in the afternoon. You can bring a golf cart of your own or rent one onsite! On May 28, you can catch Terry Lee Ridley & Million Dollar Band from 7:30-10:30 p.m. for a night of live music and fun entertainment. Campers can watch the show for $10 and the general public can see the band perform for $15 apiece.
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman, 56, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 19, 1965 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Jimmie Freeman, who survives, and the late Linda D. Houchens Freeman. Jeff worked many years in sales and manufacturing, the last being with Madison Smith Machine and Tool. He loved working with horses, attending horse shows, and in his younger years, competing in barrels and poles. When he wasn’t around horses, he loved spending time outside with nature around him. Jeff attended both Glasgow Baptist Church and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was recently baptized.
GLASGOW, KY

