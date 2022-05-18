Kentucky Star Signs with Cross Country and Track

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman, 56, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 19, 1965 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Jimmie Freeman, who survives, and the late Linda D. Houchens Freeman. Jeff worked many years in sales and manufacturing, the last being with Madison Smith Machine and Tool. He loved working with horses, attending horse shows, and in his younger years, competing in barrels and poles. When he wasn’t around horses, he loved spending time outside with nature around him. Jeff attended both Glasgow Baptist Church and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was recently baptized.
