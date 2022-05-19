ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

Bungalows at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport Just Opened With New Designs Inspired by Trips Around Maine

By Meghan Morrison
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tucked away on 60 acres of forest in Kennebunkport lies an award-winning resort boasting peace and serenity in the wilderness of Maine. Hidden Pond Resort offers treetop lodges, one-bedroom bungalows, and two-bedroom cottages with stunning interior designs for tourists near and far and for locals who just need to get...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Love Caribbean Food? New Family-Owned Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, Just Opened

Who doesn't love trying new food and experiencing the taste of love and culture. I know I do. The City of Lewiston is very excited to welcome a new restaurant on 37 Park St. Family owned restaurants are different then the others and this specific spot has a story that is inspiring. The community based spirit and caring they have by sharing their family recipes with the worlds is beautiful.
Seacoast Current

Italian Villa on the Bluffs of Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be on Lake Como in Italy

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennebunkport, ME
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Kennebunkport, ME
City
Sebago, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Seacoast Current

New Charming Cottages in Kennebunk Offer the Full Maine Summer Experience in Vacationland

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you picture a vacation in Maine, you often envision our rocky shores, sandy beaches, and quaint little seaside towns. While we may only have a few short months of summer, tourists and locals in Vacationland make the most out of our time and pack the days full of beach visits and lobster rolls.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WMTW

Jetport experiences delays, cancellations following nighttime closing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport has experienced numerous delays and closures since it began closing from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to runway renovation. The Jetport's main runway has been undergoing renovations beginning on April 18. The Jetport had warned that the closure would affect flights, as its other runways would be unable to accommodate instrument-aided landings in the case of weather. The nighttime closures began over the past week, and is set to run through June 13.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#New Balance#Camping#New Bungalows Debut#Boston Com
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
Q 96.1

If You Bought Jif Peanut Butter in Maine, Check Your Jars – Mine Was Recalled

I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
CBS Boston

Wayfair opening Lynnfield store to showcase furniture brand

LYNNFIELD - Wayfair is opening a new physical store on the North Shore Tuesday, and this one is the first to showcase the Boston-based company's AllModern furniture brand.The goal for the location at MarketStreet Lynnfield is to let customers touch and see products in-person before buying them. Design-service specialists will also be on-hand. "The AllModern store will offer a truly unique shopping experience - blending hightouch service with tech-first convenience and inspiration," the company said.   Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts at the Natick Mall in 2019.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Popular New Hampshire Restaurant Shuts Down After Links to Salmonella Poisoning

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. BUBA Vietnamese Kitchen and Noodle Bar has stellar reviews and an intense following, with plenty of four and five-star ratings. I noticed this when I googled the Manchester, New Hampshire eatery once I heard it had shut down for salmonella poisoning.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy