Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow, 77, of Red Bud, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Randolph County Care Center in Sparta. The visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at Pechacek Funeral Homes with Sr. Barbara Jean Franklin, ASC officiating.

RED BUD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO