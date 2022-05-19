ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mGX6_0fjTTaIH00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Vigo County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased from this crash as Grady Thomas Bradford, 51, of Las Vegas, Nevada. ISP says the investigation is ongoing. Original: Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday near the 2-mile-marker of I-70 E in Vigo Co. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
WTWO/WAWV

Man found hiding under blankets arrested in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deputies arrested a man in relation to a domestic battery charge after finding him hiding in his Parke County residence. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a domestic situation in the unincorporated town of Lodi, Indiana which is just […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Sullivan man ejected from rollover crash, flown to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a single vehicle rollover crash in southern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday along Cottom Drive near Briggs Street in southern Vigo County. Troopers believe that the driver was headed westbound on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Vehicles#Ap#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Overturned semi closes part of SR-641

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SR-641 southbound near McDaniel Road. According to a press release by the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working a motor vehicle accident involving a semi tipping over. The accident has caused one lane of SR-641 to close. According to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH: Raw ride along footage of Mesquite Heat fire devastation

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office took KTAB/KRBC on a ride along Friday afternoon to see current devastation as the Mesquite Heat fire burns in Taylor County. The Mesquite Heat wildfire, burning southeast of Abilene, began Tuesday, May 17 around 5:00 in the afternoon. As of 11:15 Friday morning, the fire […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Flat Rock home had roof removed by overnight storms

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some people in the Wabash Valley are cleaning up today after strong storms rolled through last night. One woman near Flat Rock, Illinois says her son’s modular home had its roof torn off. Flat Rock is between Lawrenceville and Robinson. Donna Green says she called her son telling him to […]
FLAT ROCK, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters battle fire on Gilbert Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters in Terre Haute batted a housefire Friday afternoon. The fire was in a home located in the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said the call came in around 2 p.m. when firefighters arrived on the scene there were flames showing from the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy