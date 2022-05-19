ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Morning Drive: Nick Saban takes shot at Texas A&M, saying Aggies 'bought every player'

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Alabama nation!

Welcome back to our Thursday edition of Alabama Morning Drive! I hope everyone is having a good week as we inch closer to the weekend.

It has been a fun-filled week here at Roll Tide Wire, and we are excited to bring you, even more news and notes involving the Crimson Tide this morning.

Late Wednesday night coach Nick Saban nearly broke the internet with his remarks on NIL and Texas A&M. While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Saban did not hold anything back, leveling accusations against his former assistant, Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggies.

“You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Coach Saban didn’t stop there, he continued to blast programs such as Jackson State and Miami for taking advantage of NIL.

“I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

“Those guys from Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, that’s in the newspaper. The guy tells you how he’s doing it.”

This story will continue to grow and develop throughout the day and Roll Tide Wire will be here every step of the way!

Let’s take a look at a few other stories that Alabama fans should be checking in on.

Five-star RB Richard Young schedules official visit to Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqonR_0fjTJ47800
LehighÕs Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Lehigh won.

Nick Saban and Alabama have added to the long list of talented prospects that plan to visit during June as five-star running back Richard Young announced he would be in Tuscaloosa on June 10 for an official visit with the Tide.

Herb Jones recognized by the NBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kBh8_0fjTJ47800
April 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced its All-Rookie teams on Wednesday night and former Alabama men’s basketball star Herb Jones was among those recognized. Jones earned All-Rookie second-team after his stellar rookie campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nate Oats lands another talented transfer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayl2V_0fjTJ47800
March 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Dominick Welch (1) shoots against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

We can’t waste any more time without mentioning the big-time transfer commitment Nate Oats and Alabama men’s basketball received on Wednesday night: former St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch.

Welch averaged more than 12 points per game last season for the Bonnies and attempted nearly 7.5 3-point attempts per contest, which should fit in well with what coach Oats wants to do offensively. Welch doesn’t just launch up the 3 to no avail either. Welch is a 37.4% shooter from 3 during his college career.

Tuscaloosa NCAA softball regional schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCm83_0fjTJ47800
Alabama gets ready to play Missouri in Game 7 of the SEC Tournament, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The score was 0-0 after two innings. Cyndi Chambers/Correspondent

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball team are set to host an NCAA regional this weekend. Below is the schedule:

Friday, May 20

Game 1, 3 p.m. – Chattanooga vs. Alabama (SEC Network)

Game 2, 5:30 p.m. – Murray State vs. Stanford (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3, 2 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4, 4:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5, 7 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday, May 22

Game 6, 1 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7, 3:30 p.m. – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

That is going to wrap up our Thursday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Gators among 5-star defensive lineman's top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets out of Alabama. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.
Nebraska’s transfer portal class ranks Top 10

A major recruiting service thinks highly of Nebraska’s transfer portal additions heading into the 2022 season. 247Sports has updated its transfer portal rankings, and the Cornhuskers have cracked the top ten. The Cornhuskers currently sit #10 with a composite score of 54.41, right behind #9 Miami (54.72) and just in front of #11 Texas with 54.25. It should be no surprise that USC is ranked #1, far outdistancing the #2 and #3 teams, Ole Miss and LSU. Rounding out the top ten at #4 Oklahoma, #5 UCLA, #6 Alabama, #7 South Carolina, and  #8 Arkansas. And the Huskers aren’t done as...
UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
Armando Bacot hints at who he wants to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

We already know a few opponents on the 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule as the Tar Heels are set to run it back with four of their five starters from a year ago returning. The excitement going into the season is at an all-time high and rightfully so. The Tar Heels will be one of the title favorites when the season opens up and a big reason why is the return of senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot put together his best season in college a year ago and is one of the best players returning in the country. As his busy offseason continues...
Did Nebraska get any of the top transfers in college football for 2022?

Last month, USA Today put out a list of top college football transfers for the upcoming 2022 season. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in over a dozen players but did the Cornhuskers bring in anyone who can crack this list? With the season less than 100 days away, we’ll soon see with our own eyes which the best of the transfers were and weren’t. Transfers for the last several weeks won’t appear on the list, so you know why if you don’t see names like Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Enjoy the chaos, college football fans. With all...
UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest ESPN power rankings

Coming out of spring ball, the vibes are all positive for the Oklahoma Sooners. A tremendous crowd at the spring game, followed by several solid recruiting weekends has the Sooners heading into the summer with quite a bit of momentum. Still months away from the start of the 2022 season, Oklahoma’s positioned once again to contend for the Big 12 title.
247Sports predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first loss on the 2022 schedule

In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be a loss to dissect on the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 schedule. History and the difficulty of running the gauntlet unblemished during any college football season tell us that there’s a setback coming somewhere. With the departures of a host of impact players from rival Iowa State and quarterback Carson Strong from Nevada, the Hawkeyes appear well positioned entering 2022 to get off to a fast start. The Cyclones are replacing longtime starting quarterback Brock Purdy who threw for 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns over the course of his Iowa State career. Star running back Breece...
Released from Cowboys, here's what TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt had to offer

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have done their homework on the safety position in the 2022 undrafted free agent class. We already have previewed one safety signee in Juanyeh Thomas and they originally signed another one. This one is more local to home, as they signed TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt. Van Zandt is an experienced player and a versatile one, but apparently didn’t impress the coaching staff enough as he was released on Friday.
247Sports ranks the 100 best college football games of 2022

Every fall many of us are glue to the televisions on Saturdays, starting early afternoon all the way to PAC-12 After Dark, college football is one the tube or streaming device. Fortunately, 247Sports has us covered with a preview of the best potential games of the upcoming season. Plenty of them will have College Football Playoff implications as well. Find out which Notre Dame games made the list below and for the rest of them check the full list here.
Where ESPN projects UNC to finish in 2022 college season

We are still months away from the 2022 college football season and while we have a long Summer to go, the projections are starting to roll in. The latest are from ESPN and the website’s SP+ projections. The updated rankings from Bill Connelly feature where each team stands here in the preseason. The projections are based on three metrics: Returning production Recent recruiting Recent history Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan take the top four spots in the rankings while Clemson is the first Atlantic Coast Conference team at No. 6. But as for the Tar Heels, ESPN projects them at No. 34 overall. The Tar...
Four-star Chase Bisontis has his top five with three SEC programs, two Big Ten programs making the cut

Coveted offensive lineman Chase Bisontis unveiled his top five programs on Saturday evening, the four-star offensive lineman making several surprising cuts to his final list. And it wasn’t so much the five programs that made the cut that is the storyline, it is the fact that Ohio State, Texas and Miami didn’t crack the top five for one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. The Buckeyes, in particular, seemed like a program that was solidly set to make the top five. A four-star offensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Bisontis announced a top five that includes Texas A&M,...
