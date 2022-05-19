Alabama Morning Drive: Nick Saban takes shot at Texas A&M, saying Aggies 'bought every player'

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Alabama nation!

Welcome back to our Thursday edition of Alabama Morning Drive!

It has been a fun-filled week here at Roll Tide Wire

Late Wednesday night coach Nick Saban nearly broke the internet with his remarks on NIL and Texas A&M. While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Saban did not hold anything back, leveling accusations against his former assistant, Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggies.

“You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Coach Saban didn’t stop there, he continued to blast programs such as Jackson State and Miami for taking advantage of NIL.

“I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.” “Those guys from Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, that’s in the newspaper. The guy tells you how he’s doing it.”

This story will continue to grow and develop throughout the day and Roll Tide Wire will be here every step of the way!

Let’s take a look at a few other stories that Alabama fans should be checking in on.

Five-star RB Richard Young schedules official visit to Alabama

LehighÕs Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Lehigh won.

Nick Saban and Alabama have added to the long list of talented prospects that plan to visit during June as five-star running back Richard Young announced he would be in Tuscaloosa on June 10 for an official visit with the Tide.

Herb Jones recognized by the NBA

April 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced its All-Rookie teams on Wednesday night and former Alabama men’s basketball star Herb Jones was among those recognized. Jones earned All-Rookie second-team after his stellar rookie campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nate Oats lands another talented transfer

March 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Dominick Welch (1) shoots against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

We can’t waste any more time without mentioning the big-time transfer commitment Nate Oats and Alabama men’s basketball received on Wednesday night: former St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch.

Welch averaged more than 12 points per game last season for the Bonnies and attempted nearly 7.5 3-point attempts per contest, which should fit in well with what coach Oats wants to do offensively. Welch doesn’t just launch up the 3 to no avail either. Welch is a 37.4% shooter from 3 during his college career.

Tuscaloosa NCAA softball regional schedule

Alabama gets ready to play Missouri in Game 7 of the SEC Tournament, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The score was 0-0 after two innings. Cyndi Chambers/Correspondent

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball team are set to host an NCAA regional this weekend. Below is the schedule:

Friday, May 20

Game 1, 3 p.m. – Chattanooga vs. Alabama (SEC Network)

Game 2, 5:30 p.m. – Murray State vs. Stanford (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3, 2 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4, 4:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5, 7 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday, May 22

Game 6, 1 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7, 3:30 p.m. – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

That is going to wrap up our Thursday edition of Alabama Morning Drive.

