ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1OkF_0fjTIj8B00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect hanging out of car fires 8 shots at Detroit police during attempted reckless driving stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect hung out of a car and fired eight shots at Detroit police officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Police said the officers were doing a drag racing detail on the city's west side when they tried to stop a newer black Ford Fusion for reckless driving around 4 a.m. Dash cam footage from the patrol vehicle shows a suspect hanging out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
Reason.com

Michigan Couple Says Town Seized Their Building and Offered To Return It if They Bought Two Cars for Police

A Michigan couple says their town seized a building they owned and then demanded that they buy two cars for the police department to get their own property back. The case, first reported by WXYZ Detroit, began in December of 2020 when the mayor of Highland Park and the police chief dropped by a 13,000-square-foot building owned by Justyna and Matt Kozbial for an impromptu fire code inspection.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Vehicles#Ap
13abc.com

Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo. Toledo Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back. Police tell 13abc that...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal car crash that killed a 32-year-old woman

DETROIT – On Saturday morning, a 24-year-old Detroit man was charged with a connection to a fatal car crash. Detroit police were dispatched to Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street on May 16 at 4:51 p.m. Officials say they found a victim lying on the ground unresponsive due to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man constantly harassing customers on Detroit’s east side returns

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is more than aware of the man who’s been harassing customers and employees at a gas station and liquor store on Detroit’s east side. Residents think the man has a mental illness. “It’s obvious that, unfortunately, he’s suffering from Mental illness,”...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation. Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders. During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks. They...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects rob Detroit liquor store at gunpoint for 1 bottle of wine

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint. Police said a man and a woman made off with one bottle of wine from D-Cru Liquor Store at 13970 Wyoming. They then fled in a silver Chevy Trailblazer. Anyone with information...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

2 cows dead after hit-and-run crash near Saginaw

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the driver of Jeep that they believe hit and killed two cows on a Saginaw County roadway. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Gratiot Road near Pineview Drive in Thomas Township west of Saginaw. Police received reports of cows...
SAGINAW, MI
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy