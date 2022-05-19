Arlene Carlan Whiting

Mr. Michael Howard McGinn, age 63 of Eastanollee entered into rest peacefully in his loving wife’s arms on Sunday, May 22, 2022. A son of the late Weldon Mac McGinn, he was born September 29, 1958 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. In 1971, he played in the Boy’s Bronco Baseball League World Series. He was a 1976 Honor Graduate of Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland and later attended Toccoa Falls College. He was a loyal public servant for 20 years in Stephens County, having worked with Department of Motor Vehicles, 911 and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office. He shared the love of Christ to others with his beautiful voice. He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, PaPa, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Mitch McGinn.
