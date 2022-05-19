ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

Arlene Carlan Whiting

 5 days ago

Arlene Carlan Whiting, age 87 of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the...

David Michael Byrd

David Michael Byrd, age 61, of Alto, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mr. Byrd was born July 7, 1960 in Habersham County to the late Jones Wiley Byrd and Betty Joe Byrd. David loved life and faced many difficulties throughout his life. David was a fun, loving, and a caring person. He loved his family and his friends, and had a passion for music; he loved to play his guitar and was an avid KISS fan.
ALTO, GA
Jackie P. Glaze

Jackie P Glaze, age 87, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Mr. Glaze was born on March 9, 1935 in White County, Georgia; he was the ninth of ten children to Lester C. Glaze and Nezzie House Glaze, and the last remaining sibling. He was a loving "Pop" to his grandchildren and "Papa Jack" to his great-grandchildren.
Lavenia Wier Hall

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Lavenia Wier Hall, age 96 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Hall was born in Jefferson, Georgia, a daughter of the late HTC Wier and the late Nina Eckles Wier. Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she taught Kindergarden Sunday School for sixteen years, was Membership Secretary for forty-eight years, was a member of the Choir, was a active Sunshine Lady who would send hundreds of cards to members of the community on many occasions. Upon graduating from Martin Institute in 1944 she worked in the Mail Order Department of Sears for seventeen years before joining her husband in Military Life and living in various places where he was assigned. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall is preceded by her husband Tile O. Hall, brothers, Alfred and Paul Wier. Sisters, Irene Howington and Ellie Harper.
JEFFERSON, GA
Thomas (Tom) Edward Shannon

Mr. Thomas (Tom) Edward Shannon, age 74 of Julia Lane, Toccoa passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A son of the late William Caldwell Shannon and Eva Jewell Smith Shannon, he was born April 21, 1948 in Bainbridge, Georgia having lived in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Toccoa in 2012. He loved the Lord with everything that was in him. He previously served as Pastor of Center Park Baptist Church in Eastpoint, Georgia, served as a Hospice Chaplain and served as Chaplain for Pope, Dickson and Son Funeral Home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Shannon and George Shannon.
TOCCOA, GA
Jack Edward Balthazor

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Jack Edward Balthazor, age 65 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mr. Balthazor was born in Kankakee, Illinois, a son of the late Bernard and Beverly Coy Balthazor, was a member of The Jefferson Church and was retired after eighteen years from the Commerce City School System as a Music Teacher.
JEFFERSON, GA
James Ronald “Ronnie” Elrod

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. James Ronald “Ronnie” Elrod, age 61 of Jefferson, Georgia. Mr. Elrod was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late M.L. Elrod and the late Dorothy Nell Harris Fields and Bobby Fields of Jefferson. Mr. Elrod was of the Methodist Faith and was a retired Interior Designer with Crate & Barrel and was a dedicated Caregiver for his Mother and Father.
JEFFERSON, GA
Moraima Oropeza

Mrs. Moraima Oropeza, 66, of Gainesville passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Michael Howard McGinn

Mr. Michael Howard McGinn, age 63 of Eastanollee entered into rest peacefully in his loving wife’s arms on Sunday, May 22, 2022. A son of the late Weldon Mac McGinn, he was born September 29, 1958 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. In 1971, he played in the Boy’s Bronco Baseball League World Series. He was a 1976 Honor Graduate of Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland and later attended Toccoa Falls College. He was a loyal public servant for 20 years in Stephens County, having worked with Department of Motor Vehicles, 911 and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office. He shared the love of Christ to others with his beautiful voice. He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, PaPa, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Mitch McGinn.
EASTANOLLEE, GA
Ronald Eugene "Ron" Miller

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Ronald Eugene “Ron” Miller, age 66, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest on Sunday May 22, 2022. Mr. Miller was born in York, Pennsylvania the son of Donald and Doris Dietz Miller of New Mexico. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sterling and Evelyn Miller.
JEFFERSON, GA
Motorcyclist suffers burns in crash minutes after being chased by GSP

A Clermont man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta Monday night after his motorcycle crashed about three miles south of Cleveland. Bruce E. Morgan, 49, was riding a 2001 Honda CBR that earlier had been involved in a two-county chase with the Georgia State Patrol, said Cpl. Cody White of GSP Post 37 Cumming.
CLEVELAND, GA
Steady turnout for primary election in Georgia

Habersham County polling locations are seeing a brisk voter turnout. At Habersham North, located in the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center outside Clarkesville, Polk Manager Steve Lindley said the facility had averaged 100 voters an hour between 7 and 4, and that it appeared that number could be exceeded going forward.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Gwinnett County bus driver hailed a hero

A Gwinnett County school bus driver was called a “hero” for getting school kids to safety during a recent shooting. On May 9, four Riverside Elementary School children were on the school bus driven by Patricia Rodriguez when a woman opened fire, shooting the bus at least a dozen times.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Obituaries
Weaver wins Joe Lee Johnson Memorial at Boyd’s

Cameron Weaver dominated Saturday night’s Joe Lee Johnson Memorial en route to the Topless Outlaw Late Model victory at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. The Crossville, Tennessee native started on the pole, and then led all 40 laps to record the victory at the 3/8-mile clay oval. John...
RINGGOLD, GA
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder of Gainesville man

A Hull man charged of killing a Gainesville man in 2020 in Athens has been acquitted of murder by a Clarke County Superior Court jury. The jury of eight women and four men found Joseph D. Baughns, 31, not guilty of seven counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Mom and daughter rescued from high waters of the Chattahoochee River

A family was swept away by the current of the Chattahoochee River in Buford this weekend and needed rescuing. Around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 caller said that his wife and daughter were trapped in the current of the river. Emergency crews were able to look down on the...
BUFORD, GA
Higgins scores Limited Late Model victory at Anderson

Ashton Higgins scored his second Limited Late Model feature victory of the season on Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. The Weaverville, North Carolina racer started the 40-lap feature in third, and worked his way to the front before going on to score the win at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Hall County COVID testing site to close May 31

District 2 Public Health announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing site at Sherwood Plaza in Hall County will close on May 31. A press release from District 2 said the closure comes after a drop in testing demand. The testing site opened in Fall 2021 as a partnership with District...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Two Hall County men arrested for methamphetamine trafficking

Two Hall County men were arrested Monday after authorities found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The Hall County Sheriff's Office told AccessWDUN Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, and Sigifriedo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Agents with the...
Legislation includes efforts to address safety around Buford Dam

A bill that lawmakers recently passed out of a congressional committee contains elements aimed at ensuring safety along the Chattahoochee River downstream from Buford Dam. The legislation, known as the Water Resources Development Act, would require the Army Corps of Engineers to study the potential dangers along recreational areas and how to address them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
College football: Tech adds six transfers

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has officially added six transfers to its football program. Head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement on Monday that OL R.J. Adams (Kentucky), RB Dylan McDuffie (Buffalo), QB Taisun Phommachanh (Clemson), DB Eric Reed Jr. (Auburn), OL Corey Robinson II (Kansas) and DB K.J. Wallace (Notre Dame) have officially enrolled at Tech.
ATLANTA, GA

