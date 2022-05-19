ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night in Davenport

By STAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a car Wednesday night. At 8:23 p.m., Davenport police, firefighters and EMS were called to Kimberly Road at Fairmount Street for...

Comments / 1

