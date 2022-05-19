Motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night in Davenport

Charges have been announced against the suspect driver in a fatal 1-74 pedestrian walkway incident. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed 10 counts against Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline. Moline Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the new 1-74 bridge in Moline at approximately 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Officers found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle that drove through the walkway. One victim, Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims’ names have not been released. They remain in critical condition.

MOLINE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO